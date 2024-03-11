DELMARVA - Strong gusts swept across Delmarva on Monday, prompting wind advisories across the region and leaving a trail of downed branches and power outages in their wake.
At Williams Market in Salisbury, the effects of the relentless wind were clear as employees prepared for the upcoming spring season.
John McCaig, amidst the loud interruptions of the wind, says it certainly make things harder,
"It's wreaking havoc, blowing all our plants over, making the wind spinners go round and round," said McCaig.
"You're trying to do something, and it blows your stuff away as you're trying to do work. It's not easy," he added.
In Sussex County, near Milton, some residents grappled with power outages as crews worked tirelessly to restore electricity.
Robert Neemeth, who had been without power for hours, said it was unexpected, but he was thankful he was prepared,
"We always keep a lot of water for flushing toilets and stuff like that, and needed it for the first time," he explained. "We're just waiting for some electric now. We had to open up a can of tuna fish for lunch and had that. We couldn't warm anything up because the house is all electric."
Flags across the region could be seen flapping vigorously in the strong winds, and for some, driving was a challenging task.
"My car's shaking! I can definitely hear my car shaking for sure," said Elijah Fountin
For many, the blustery day had them yearning for warmer weather. "Sunshine, some beach weather, that would be better, that would definitely be better!" Fountain added.