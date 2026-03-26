POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Discovery Museum says it will reopen its doors Memorial Day Weekend after a surge of community support helped it reach a critical fundraising goal to remain operational.
The museum closed its doors on March 20 due to “ongoing financial challenges,” prompting a last-minute surge in community support to raise the funds necessary to keep it open. In a matter of days, donors, families, and local businesses contributed nearly $100,000, an amount museum leaders say will allow the facility to continue operating through 2026.
Organizers said the response reflects the value the museum holds within the community, adding that its reopening is the result of strong local support.
“This museum is reopening because our community refused to let it disappear,” Delmarva Discovery Museum said on Thursday.
The emergency campaign included approximately $60,000 in matching pledges and nearly $30,000 in direct community contributions, along with additional donations still being received, according to officials. While that funding allows the museum to resume operations, leadership emphasized that long-term sustainability remains a priority.
In the coming months, the museum’s board plans to evaluate and strengthen several areas of operation, including governance, administration, programming, and visitor experience.
The museum is also seeking continued community involvement beyond financial assistance. Plans include launching a Friends of the Museum Advisory Council, recruiting volunteers to assist with staffing, and inviting community members to participate in board and committee roles. A public survey is also planned to gather feedback on future exhibits and programming.
Despite reaching its initial goal, the museum is now working to raise at least another $100,000 as part of a “sustainability and enhancement” initiative aimed at supporting expanded exhibits, new programs, and long-term financial stability.
Delmarva Discovery Museum Executive Director Christy Gordon confirmed to WBOC that the museum's otters, Mac and Tuck, will remain in the museum's care and will be there for the reopening.
As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, museum leaders are encouraging the public to visit, consider membership or sponsorship, attend events, and continue supporting the organization. You can visit the Delmarva Discovery Museum’s website here.