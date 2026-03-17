POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke City is closing this Friday, March 20, according to its Board of Directors.
Museum officials say the decision was made due to "ongoing financial challenges" making it too difficult to keep the museum open.
They also said the well-being of their animals is still their top priority and staff members are working to find new safe homes for all their animals, including Mac and Tuck, the museum's beloved river otters. The museum says they are working with accredited aquariums, wildlife centers, and other qualified institutions to rehome the animals.
Pocomoke City Mayor Todd J. Nock posted about the planned closing on Facebook Tuesday evening, saying the museum was "a place of learning, joy, and pride..." in the community. Nock also said it was estimated that $500,000 would have been needed to revamp and modernize the facility.
The Delmarva Discovery Museum is housed in a city-owned building. City officials say during the transition, they will ensure the building continues compliance with all applicable state requirements.
City officials said about the closure, "The City of Pocomoke extends its sincere appreciation for the longstanding partnership it has shared with the museum and recognizes the lasting impact of its contributions to the community. City officials also wish the museum’s staff, board members, and animal ambassadors a smooth transition as this chapter comes to a close."