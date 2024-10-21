DENTON, MD - As Delmarva continues to grapple with ongoing drought conditions, another group of farmers is feeling the impact—those preparing for the upcoming Christmas season. With little rain and persistently warm temperatures, Christmas tree farms across the region are reporting unprecedented losses.
Charles Cawley of Cawley Family Farm in Denton, Maryland, has been growing trees for 25 years, but says this year has seen an alarming number of mature trees die due to the weather.
“This year is the first year we’ve experienced this happen,” Cawley said. “These mature trees that we would have sold this year, just died.”
Cawley says he has lost around 300 fully grown trees, each one representing years of effort and a significant financial investment.
“That’s heartbreaking," he added. "You’re looking at a tree that’s over 8 to 10 years old and you lose it. That’s an investment just short.”
While many trees on the farm have survived the intense heat and lack of rain, many younger trees didn’t make it through the summer, impacting the farm’s stock for this year's sales.
The drought has wiped out new plantings intended to fill gaps from previous harvests, with Cawley estimating the loss of about 1,700 young trees.
“They just died,” Cawley explained. “We planted 1,700 this year, on drip irrigation, and they didn't make it—it was just too hot. 100 degrees in June just kind of fried them."
For Amy Cawley, the loss is more than just financial—it's personal. She noted that the sight of so many dead trees this year, that she knows her father put so much work into, has been especially difficult.
“I’ve never seen as many dead trees out on the lot as I have this year," she said. "I picked up several loads of dead trees—some of which, I was like, that’s probably a $90 tree, a $70 tree, and you know, probably just thousands of dollars worth in those dead trees.”
As the holiday season approaches, the Cawleys are urging support for local tree farms. Despite the losses, plenty of trees are still available, and growing well.
"Just be kind if your shopping for a local Christmas tree this season, please be kind to the tree farmers wherever you go, whether it's here or elsewhere. Know that they put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, into whatever they did to produce a quality product." said Amy Cawley.