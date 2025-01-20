DELMARVA - Local law enforcement agencies joined security forces in the nation’s Capital over the weekend and on Monday, January 20 to support security efforts during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Among the bolstered security forces for the historic day were Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and Delaware State Police Troopers.
“Ensuring the safety and security of the hundreds of thousands of those in attendance, this group of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies is now part of history,” wrote Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis in a social media post. “Their commitment, professionalism and bravery do not go unnoticed.”
12 of the Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with safety and security efforts near the White House.
From Delaware, 41 State Troopers were present in Washington, D.C. to assist as Trump was sworn in as 47th President of the United States.
“The Delaware State Police Special Operations Section is proud to be supporting our law enforcement partners in Washington, D.C.,” Delaware State Police Major P. Sawyer said Monday. “Forty one Delaware State Police Troopers, along with several other law enforcement agencies from across the country, are providing safety and security for the inaugural activities.”