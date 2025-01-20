WASHINGTON, D.C. - At noon on Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, with JD Vance becoming the nation’s 50th vice president.
The ceremonies, initially planned for outside, were moved into the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid weather gripping Washington, D.C. Despite the limited audience indoors, more than 20,000 people gathered at Capital One Arena for an official watch party, including attendees from Delmarva.
Linda Wintjen, who traveled from Seaford, Delaware, with her husband, said witnessing the event was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I’m not getting any younger, and I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to make it again,” she said. “I came here today because I believe in Trump. I believe that we need the change back to a good economy where people can support themselves.”
Some Delmarva residents were in D.C. to work, including a contingent of 12 deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The team provided law enforcement support near the White House during the inauguration.
“This is my third inauguration that I’ve participated in with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office,” Lieutenant Jessica Murphy said. “When we can afford to deploy people to these events, we do. We truly believe in the democratic process, and we’re here to protect our president, whoever it should be.”
Following his swearing-in, President Trump delivered his inaugural address, emphasizing the challenges ahead and his vision for the nation’s future.
“We must be honest about the challenges we face,” he said. “While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America.”
Jessica Facer of Seaford was also in attendance at Capital One Arena. She remarked on the significance of the day.
“This is a historic event, and we’re here to be a part of that history,” she said. “I’m very excited for that.”
The day marked a defining moment in American history, as President Trump returned to the Oval Office in a comeback few could have anticipated.
WBOC's Hunter Landon is in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day. He'll have complete reports from the nation's capital tonight on WBOC News at 6 and 7 p.m.