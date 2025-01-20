WASHINGTON - Donald Trump has taken the oath of office Monday for a second term as President of the United States, becoming the nation's 47th. WBOC’s Hunter Landon will be in Washington D.C. providing updates throughout the day.
Just after 12 p.m. Monday, Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.
Here's what to know on Inauguration Day:
Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20. Traditionally, the swearing-in of a US President occurs outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
On Friday, the Trump transition team announced the inauguration would be held inside the Capitol Rotunda due to inclement weather, as WBOC meteorologists predict frigid temperatures both in Washington D.C. and here on Delmarva. The last swearing-in moved indoors was for Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.
“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”
Trump said Capital One Arena, where he held a pre-inaugural rally Sunday, would be open for a “LIVE viewing of this Historic event.”
Trump’s campaign back to the White House was at times a perilous one, with one assassination attempt at a July, 2024 rally in Butler, PA leaving him with a wound to the ear. The shooting resulted in the death of one rally-goer, and the shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.
A second assassination attempt would later be thwarted in September.
Also in July, Democratic President Joe Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race and endorsed Kamala Harris to succeed him, setting the stage for a historic political showdown. Prior to the announcement, Biden’s debate performance against Trump drew widespread alarm from Democratic leaders, who expressed their concern over Biden’s age and viability as a candidate.
In November, Trump defeated Harris with 312 electoral votes over the Vice President’s 226.
Trump is only the second person to be elected for two non-consecutive terms as President after Grover Cleveland defeated incumbent Benjamin Harrison in 1892.
On the campaign trail and throughout the presidential transition, Trump has pledged to tackle the growing costs of groceries, housing, and health care in his second term. Immigration also remains a top priority for Trump, with the president-elect vowing mass deportations to begin quickly after he takes office. As much of coastal Delmarva remains embroiled in an ongoing debate over offshore wind, Trump has also repeatedly said he would end the industry.
WBOC will continue to provide updates throughout Inauguration Day through our broadcasts, News App, website, and social media.