DELMARVA - President-Elect Donald Trump has tasked a New Jersey congressman with drafting an executive order that could temporarily stop offshore wind projects from Rhode Island to Virginia, the Associated Press reports.
According to the AP, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), an outspoken critic of offshore wind, spoke with the incoming president in December regarding his campaign promise to end offshore wind expansion.
“I said ‘Mr. President, we need to move on this.’ He said, ‘Yeah, we definitely do. I agree. I’m against them,’ ” Van Drew told the AP. “He said, ‘Write an executive order, get it to my people.’”
Trump previously vowed to dismantle the offshore wind industry on his first day in office. The soon-to-be president made his stance on offshore wind clear during a press conference earlier this month.
"The only people that want them are the people that are getting rich off windmills, getting those massive subsidies from the US Government," said Trump. "And it's the most expensive energy there is, it's many, many times more expensive than clean, natural gas."
The AP reports Van Drew emailed a draft order to halt offshore wind projects from Rhode Island to Virginia for six months to Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Interior. The temporary halt would allow for Burgum to review how the permitting and leasing processes for offshore wind projects were conducted, processes that Van Drew says did not weigh the impact on fishing and tourism industries, marine life, or energy bills.
"Six months gives an opportunity to review all the details and I suspect that we'll see a positive outcome when all is said and done," said Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which is responsible for offshore wind development in federal waters, is part of the Interior Department.
The AP says Van Drew did not share his written executive order draft, saying it is merely a template for President-Elect Trump. Van Drew says he expects Trump to issue an executive order on offshore wind quickly, possibly on his first day in office. That order could lead to an eventual moratorium on offshore wind projects, according to Van Drew.
Van Drew’s claims come as Delmarva grapples with the offshore wind debate. Alternative energy company US Wind has won final approval from the Biden administration to construct an offshore wind farm including up to 114 turbines off the coasts of Sussex County, DE and Worcester County, MD. At the state level, both Delaware and Maryland have also approved the project, while both counties and some local communities have fought against US Wind’s efforts to bring offshore wind to Delmarva.
An executive order from the president could put the ongoing debate to an abrupt end, though it remains to be seen how US Wind will respond to any federal action.
WBOC did reach out to US Wind on Friday. The company told us it is unable to comment on this matter.
This is all very welcoming news for officials throughout Worcester County, though, many of whom have been fighting against offshore wind for the better part of a decade.
"It's hard to imagine that a project of this scope and all the public hearings that we've attended, that not one issue we have brought up has been addressed," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. "So I think now that will change and I think when that changes, it's going to open up a lot of eyes and a lot of questions about this proposed project."
Meehan told WBOC town leaders are "cautiously optimistic" and believe this is a good first step.
"I think putting a hard stop on them for now, taking a look at this, allowing more information to be gathered I think is important," said Meehan.
While Ocean City leaders view the potential moratorium on offshore wind as encouraging, Meehan said the town is still moving forward with its lawsuit against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.