DELMARVA - The Biden-Harris administration has announced an offshore wind energy lease sale to be held this summer involving hundreds of thousands of acres off Delmarva’s shores.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the areas are to be auctioned on August 14th and include 101,443 acres about 26 nautical miles from the Delaware Bay. Another area, consisting of 176,505 acres about 35 nautical miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.
“Across America’s coasts, we continue to see excitement and momentum for the Biden-Harris administration’s pursuit of a clean energy future,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “We are taking action to jumpstart America’s offshore wind energy industry and using American innovation to deliver reliable, affordable power to homes and businesses, while also addressing the climate crisis. As we do, we are working collaboratively with states, Tribes and stakeholders to ensure we are making smart decisions and efficient use of our nation’s offshore resources."
The lease areas have the potential to power over 2 million homes with wind energy, according to the Department of the Interior.
BOEM says they have held four offshore wind lease sales off of New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas, and off the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts. An additional 12 lease sales are scheduled through 2028, according to BOEM.
17 companies have qualified to participate in August’s auction, according to BOEM, including US Wind Inc., which is already working on wind projects off Delmarva’s coast.
The final lease areas off Delmarva were chosen with the assistance of an ecosystem-based planning model with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to BOEM. More details, including a map of the lease areas, can be found on BOEM’s website.