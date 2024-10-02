DELMARVA - Multiple communities and businesses are joining forces across Delmarva to bring much-needed aid and relief to victims of Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction to our south.
In Sussex County, DE, the Treasure Beach RV Park & Campground announced they were partnering with East Coast Campers and More to collect donations for relief efforts. Treasure Beach says the two businesses will be collecting donations beginning October 2nd through October 4th. Supplies can be donated at 37291 Lighthouse Road in Selbyville and 35502 Parker Road in Frankford.
“We have a local known trucking company that has graciously offered the trailer to load and will truck this to the area early next week,” Treasure Beach General Manager Kenny Stevens said. “They will deliver this directly to the area of need in coordination with the local Black Mountain, NC local government in Buncombe County, NC.”
A list of needed supplies has been attached to this article.
Old Paths Church of Christ in Georgetown is also hosting a relief drive through October 4th at 18295 Redden Road.
On Tuesday, WBOC reported on efforts underway in Dorchester County, MD to collect supplies for North Carolina. In Somerset County, Eastern Shore Lanes & Restaurant in Pocomoke is also asking for donations to be trucked to North Carolina. WBOC’s Kyle Orens will have more on that story tonight.
If there is a donation drive or event on Delmarva for Hurricane Helene relief, please send the information to news@wboc.com.