SALISBURY, Md.- The new school year is just around the corner and this year, supplies are costlier than ever. According to a study by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, families are planning on spending nearly $900 for the school year. Families like Barbara Phillip's are already paying that price.
"Her uniform is more expensive than they've been the last couple years... like 20 or 25& higher," said Phillips. "Backpacks and things like that are more expensive."
Eva Parker was buying supplies before her new year at UMES. Parker says she was surprised by the prices.
"The prices were way higher than I thought... to see the prices to be that expensive, you don't expect it," said Parker. " It's a whole different ball game. Like, going to school and everything, paying for more stuff, it's hectic. It's not easy," said Parker.
More information on the study around the cost of school supplies can be found here.