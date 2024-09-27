DELMARVA - Local utility companies have dispatched emergency crews to assist in the aftermath of hurricane Helene.
According to a spokesperson with parent power company Exelon, Delmarva Power, Pepco, and BGE crews have been sent to Georgia to assist with the expected disruptions and damage as Helene barrels through the south.
Exelon says a crew of 32 lineworkers and other employees from fleet, safety and supervision from Delmarva Power left the peninsula today and are expected to arrive in Georgia on Saturday, September 28th.
“Through the years, Delmarva Power has sent hundreds of crews and support [personnel] to assist energy companies across the country, as part of our mutual assistance networks,” the Exelon representative said. “Just as Delmarva Power provides support, crews from across the U.S have helped with restoration efforts in our region following severe storms.”
Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves through the south Friday, but major storm surge, wind, and rain remain a threat in the southern region. WBOC meteorologists say Delmarva will see minimal impacts from the storm.