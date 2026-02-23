Weather Alert

...Areas of Black Ice to Develop Overnight... With a fresh snowpack and cold air advection overnight, a cold night will prevail across the lower Maryland and Virginia eastern shore, with lows dropping into the 20s. Expect areas of black ice to develop, especially after midnight, and lasting through the Tuesday morning commute. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of slick spots. Motorists should exercise caution while driving...especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.