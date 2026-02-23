DELMARVA - Delmarva Power says their crews are making progress restoring power after widespread damage and outages after Sunday's winter storm.
Power officials say the storm brought down trees and branches that caused major damage to the local energy grid.
They also say more than 77,000 customers experienced interruptions during the storm. So far, they have restored about 65% of impacted customers' power. They say as of 2 p.m., about 27,000 Delmarva Power customers still have no power. The counties that are the most impacted are Sussex, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester.
They say there are warming centers for customers without power at the following locations:
- Kent County, DE: Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive in Dover.
- Sussex County: Sussex Central Middle School, 26026 Patriots Way in Georgetown.
- Dorchester County: Dorchester County Library, 303 Gay Street in Cambridge.
- Wicomico County: Wicomico Civic Center, 500 Glenn Avenue in Salisbury.
Power officials say the crews will continue to make updates as more damage is assessed and work is performed. Delmarva Power says customers can now begin check estimated restoration times here or in the app.
Delmarva Power's Emergency Response Organization remains activated. All available field personnel are out trying to restore service, including 100 local and out-of-state contractors. They are also getting 100 more contracted personnel from New Jersey, Indiana, and Alabama within the next 18 hours to assist in the restoration efforts. They say crews and contractors will be working around the clock for the next several days.
If an outage has occurred, Delmarva Power recommends reporting it and any downed wires. They say to stay away from any downed wires and to assume they are energized. To report an outage, call 1-800-898-8042.