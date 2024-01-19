DELMARVA - Neighbors across Delmarva are preparing for a day of snow on the Peninsula, with multiple schools and organizations getting ahead of the weather and announcing closures.
WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak forecasts the heaviest snow to fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, with the northern parts of Delmarva possibly seeing 3-6” of accumulation. Elsewhere, Mike expects between a dusting to 2” of snow on average across southern and eastern Delmarva.
As of 6:30 a.m., some communities in the upper region of the Peninsula such as Dover were already seeing snowfall.
In anticipation of the wintry weather throughout the day, numerous schools and local government branches announced closures and delays Friday morning, with more announcements rolling in as we approach daybreak. A comprehensive list of those closures can be found on our website here.
