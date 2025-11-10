WASHINGTON, D.C.– An end to the record 40-day federal government shutdown could be in sight as a group of Senators propose a funding deal.
The bill would fund the government through January but falls short of extending Affordable Care Act subsidies set to run out Jan. 1. A vote on that issue could come in December, according to the Associated Press.
The legislation passed 60-40 in a Senate test vote, but full approval could be days away with House and Senate approval needed in addition to President Donald Trump’s signature.
Delmarva’s Senate delegation shared how each member plans to vote.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said he plans to vote "no," but expressed support for part of the bill: "I appreciate that this proposal includes important language preventing further mass layoffs of federal employees...But I cannot support a deal that still leaves millions of Americans wondering how they are going to pay for their health care or whether they will be able to afford to get sick.”
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is among eight Democrats in support of the bill. “This deal guarantees a vote to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, which Republicans weren’t willing to do. Lawmakers know their constituents expect them to vote for it, and if they don’t, they could very well be replaced at the ballot box by someone who will,” Kaine stated.
The promise of a vote on ACA tax credits was not enough for Delaware’s senators.
“Senate and House Republican leadership have shown no evidence that they can be trusted, nor do they share our commitment to urgently address this crisis,” Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) said.
Blunt Rochester and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) both said they will continue pushing to protect healthcare costs.
“We will have a vote in December on improving health care and extending those credits, and I will intensify my efforts to fight for a winning vote,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated.
Maryland’s Senators also said they do not support the continuing resolution.
“After weeks of refusing to negotiate, Senate Republicans have finally put forth a new CR that reaffirms their indifference to the health care crisis and growing unaffordability of our country,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) said.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) pointed out his problems with the bill: “Not only does it fail to address the impending explosion in working Americans’ health insurance costs, it also lacks the necessary guardrails to stop President Trump from ignoring the law and withholding funds for important priorities.”
Senators adjourned at 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 9, with plans to reconvene at noon on Nov. 10.