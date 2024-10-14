DELMARVA - WBOC will keep a running list of 2024 trick-or-treat dates and times across the Peninsula as Halloween approaches! This list will continuously be updated with additional listings or changes in times and dates.
For any towns, cities or communities not on this list, please email us at news@wboc.com to have your community added. For specific questions to any of the below listed dates and times readers are advised to contact their town or city halls directly. Happy Halloween, Delmarva!
Delaware:
-Bethany Beach: Saturday, Oct. 26 11am-1pm during Wags, Witches & Warlocks Annual Halloween Festival..
-Bridgeville: Downtown Trunk or Treat, Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Delmar: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Georgetown (DSP Trunk or Treat): Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. at Georgetown DMV
-Greenwood: Trunk or Treat at Greenwood United Methodist, Thursday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
-Laurel: Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 26th, 7-9 p.m., Laurel Elementary School
-Lewes: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
-Milford: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Millsboro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Seaford: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m, rain or shine
-Selbyville: Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 19th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co.
Maryland:
-Berlin: Downtown Trick or Treat, Thursday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
-Bivalve: Trunk or Treat, Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m., West Side Community Center
-Delmar: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Denton: Thursday, Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
-Federalsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
-Greensboro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Hillsboro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
-Marydel: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
-Preston: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Ridgely: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Salisbury: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Virginia:
-Chincoteague: Trick or Treat on Main Street, Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
-Exmore: Trick or Treat on Main St., Thursday. Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.
Other Halloween-Related Events on Delmarva:
-Atlantic, VA Trick or Treat House, October 31st 5:30 p.m.
-Milton, DE Zombie Fest: October 19th
-Ocean View, DE Cops and Goblins: October 26th, 1-4 p.m. at John West Park
-Rehoboth Beach, DE Sea Witch Festival: October 25th-27th
-Seaford, DE Halloween Parade: Wednesday, October 30th, 6-7 p.m.