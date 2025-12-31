Happy New Year 2026

DELMARVA– Communities across the peninsula announced plans to welcome 2026 in their own ways. Find some of Delmarva's most unique celebrations below:

Sussex County 

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites will hold a Beach Ball Drop at 8 p.m. with another at midnight. 

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Crush Drop at Milton Theatre Starting at 9:30 p.m.

Lewes will mark midnight in the United Kingdom with an. Anchor Drop between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Lightship Overfalls, with another between 11:30 and 12 p.m.

Worcester County 

Berlin will mark midnight in Berlin Germany with a celebration and ball drop at 6 p.m. on Main Street. 

Snow Hill's Goat Drop takes place at 6 p.m. on Green Street.

Somerset County

Princess Anne's Midnight Muskrat Dive celebration starts downtown at 9 p.m.

Crisfield will celebrate New Year's Day with an Oyster Dip at Wellington Beach at 12 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Dorchester County

Cambridge's second annual Basket Drop takes place at 9 p.m. on Main Street with celebrations starting at 7:30 p.m.

Talbot County

Easton will host a Crab Drop at 9 p.m. on Harrison Street, with another at midnight.

Accomack County

Chincoteague's Horseshoe Drop and costume parade starts at 11 p.m. at Waterfront Park. This year's costume theme is sea creatures.

