MILFORD, Del.- A lot of progress is being made on Milford's old middle school and it's partial demolition.
The east and west wings of the building are being torn down as a first step toward full renovation.
The middle section of the building, which is three stories high, will remain. Demolition workers tell WBOC preserving certain aspects makes their job a bit more challenging.
"It makes it a little tedious just because we have to be careful in certain spots," explained Justin who was on site Tuesday. "When we get closer to the structures that will stay we are going to do a lot by hand."
Milford Museum President, Charles Hammond, expressed appreciation for these preservation efforts, especially given the school's historical significance. "You have to consider it a piece of Milford history because what happened in 1954 was very significant," Hammond said.
He noted the events of that year when integration efforts faced protests, leading students to boycott school. Hammond was part of the class who successfully integrated the school and graduated with six others in 1965.
Some living near the school, like Ralph Gooch, said they're eager to see kids thrive in a new learning environment.
"My youngest granddaughter will be going to this school once it gets repaired and she will be able to walk to school," he said.
While some may find the demolition process inconvenient, Gooch said otherwise. "To me, it's a means to a better end."
The demolition phase is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving, while Milford School District hopes to welcome students into the school by 2025.