CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development.
The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
Two empty medical office buildings were added to the original scope allowing the entire developable acreage to be cleared.
“This was truly a team effort that required all of our partners working together,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “The City of Cambridge, Dorchester County, State of Maryland, Municipal Utilities Commission, Delmarva Power, and Shore Health helped with permitting, utility disconnects, funding, and other critical activities.”
Davis Construction was the project’s general contractor. The project management team included Network Realty Partners (NRP), who advised on all phases. Davis, NRP, and CWDI made a concerted effort to minimize disturbance to the surrounding neighborhood and reduce the waste stream to the landfill.: Also, masonry materials have been crushed and stockpiled on site, ready for reuse during the various Cambridge Harbor construction phases.
Over the next few weeks, final grading and seeding will be completed. Once a stable stand of grass is established, the fencing will be removed and pulled back to secure just the crushed masonry stockpile.
“Our promise to the community is that they come first,” added Leonard, “We are going to open and activate the greenspaces as soon as possible so the community can enjoy them.”
CWDI and its partners are committed to maintaining the public’s access to the boat ramp and trailer parking, wharf, boardwalk, tree park, and open green spaces shown in the Master Concept Site Plan. Over the course of the ensuing phases of development, targeted sections of the site will be fenced off to accommodate construction and keep the public safe.
Cambridge Harbor is planned as a premier, highly activated mixed-use development and waterfront district to include public spaces, amenities, and events focused on creating a strong sense of community in Cambridge while establishing a desirable destination for regional tourism and visitors alike.