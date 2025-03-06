EASTON, Md. - The former Black & Decker building in Talbot County is being demolished, marking the end of its decades-long presence in the community.
For some Easton residents, the demolition is more sweet than bittersweet. The building, which saw multiple businesses come and go over the years, is now meeting its end.
"Built in the early '70s, this was the old Black & Decker Corporation. They used to make power tools here until, I believe, the '80s. And then when they relocated to Mexico, you know, this building basically changed ownership a couple of times. A couple of different businesses ran out of here. And in 2017, Talbot County purchased the property and turned it into the business center," said Micah Risher, Easton Airport manager.
Steel beams, insulation and even the roof have come crashing down as crews worked to clear the site. According to Risher, the demolition is a significant milestone for a long-planned airport expansion.
"This entire site is going to be a part of the new runway safety area," Risher said.
The project, which has been in the works for 20 years, will shift the airport’s runway farther from Airport Road to meet Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.
"And this entire 57-acre site is going to be left as a green space. It's going to be meadows with wetlands, and it'll act as the safety area," Risher said.
Much of the building's materials will be recycled as part of the airport’s upgrade.
"The steel will be taken to Mid-Shore Recycling. All the concrete, asphalt, brick, and block gets recycled on site and it's used as part of the paving section," said Chris Eaton, the construction project manager.
Risher emphasized that very little of the demolished building will end up in a landfill.
"So the only thing being taken to the landfill is the material that cannot be reused. So as an example, the aluminum and the steel is going to be recycled. And anything that's block, the concrete floor, the brick, and even the asphalt that we're currently standing on is going to be recycled. It's going to be crushed, and it's going to be used in the new airfield project," he said.
George Tarr, who maintained the building for 45 years, said he is not sad to see it go.
"The building needed to come down because for the last 20 years we really hadn't put any money in it, updating everything in it. So to update the building would cost a fortune. So yes, the building is good to come down. I'm glad to see it go," Tarr said.
The Easton Airport estimates the demolition will take about a month to complete. The airport’s upgrade, including the new runway safety area and building the runway, is expected to begin in 2026.