HARRINGTON, Del. - State police are investigating a single-car crash that left one man dead.
Delaware State Police say on Aug. 25, around 6:16 p.m., a SUV was traveling westbound on Vernon Road, just west of Prospect Church. Police say for unknown reasons, the SUV traveled off the right side of the road and continued for a short distance before striking a small rock wall on the side of a tax ditch. The SUV then rotated and came to rest upright at the bottom of the tax ditch.
State police say the driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old man from Denton, Maryland, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Authorities say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. Vernon Road was reportedly closed for approximately five hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.