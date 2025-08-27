DENTON, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Denton man on multiple charges following an alleged vehicle theft earlier in August.
Police say they were called to Rolphs Wharf Road in Chestertown on Aug. 17 just before 9 p.m. on reports of a carjacking. Investigators say they arrived to find the reported stolen car parked in the middle of the road. Believing the driver had abandoned the vehicle, police say the responding deputy passed the vehicle but then noticed the car began moving behind him. Police then spoke with the driver, identified as Zachary Longfellow, 31, of Denton.
Investigators say Longfellow showed several signs of impairment and a later BAC test resulted in a reading of .20, over twice the legal limit. According to police, they later learned Longfellow had taken the car by force and without permission from someone he knows.
Longfellow has been charged with the following:
-Carjacking
-Robbery
-Assault – 2nd Degree
-Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
-Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle
-Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle
-DUI
-DUI Per Se
-DWI
-Reckless Driving
-Negligent Driving