carjacking

PHOTO: MGN

DENTON, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Denton man on multiple charges following an alleged vehicle theft earlier in August.

Police say they were called to Rolphs Wharf Road in Chestertown on Aug. 17 just before 9 p.m. on reports of a carjacking. Investigators say they arrived to find the reported stolen car parked in the middle of the road. Believing the driver had abandoned the vehicle, police say the responding deputy passed the vehicle but then noticed the car began moving behind him. Police then spoke with the driver, identified as Zachary Longfellow, 31, of Denton.

Investigators say Longfellow showed several signs of impairment and a later BAC test resulted in a reading of .20, over twice the legal limit. According to police, they later learned Longfellow had taken the car by force and without permission from someone he knows.

Longfellow has been charged with the following:

-Carjacking 

-Robbery 

-Assault – 2nd Degree 

-Theft $1,500 to under $25,000  

-Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle  

-Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

-DUI 

-DUI Per Se

-DWI  

-Reckless Driving  

-Negligent Driving

Zachary Longfellow

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you