SNOW HILL, Md. -- At a work session on Tuesday night, town officials were presented with plans for a new housing project. Before the project moves forward though, the developers need to clear an initial hurdle.
At the moment, the project would be outside of town limits. The proposed site is farmland that sits about a mile outside of downtown. The developer would like to change that, and Tuesday night, asked to annex the property back into the limits of Snow Hill.
"If they do annex it, it'll become part of the town of Snow Hill and then we can apply for site plan review for the subdivision," said Hugh Cropper, the attorney representing developer Matt Odachowski.
The project would include 98 single family homes, 130 townhomes and a little bit of commercial space.
Laquorcha Becketts, born and raised in Snow Hill, said growth is something her hometown needs.
"We need to expand," said Becketts.
Cropper said multiple factors make the property attractive for development, and makes him and Odachowski hopeful the town will agree to take back the property.
"It's already designated a growth area by Worcester County, it's already been part of the town of Snow Hill limits," said Cropper. "So we're very optimistic that the town of Snow Hill will want this back to increase its tax space and have control over what goes there."
Rob Hall is running for Snow Hill mayor. As someone who could be a part of any ongoing conversations, he said any new developments should be done responsibly.
"To me, that means making proper use of the land, proper use of the environment and the area you're in," said Hall.
About 230 acres on the backside of the property has been sold to the Department of Natural Resources, who plans on creating a walking trail. The trail would lead right into downtown, and neighbors hope any increased foot traffic keeps businesses in Snow Hill.
"Businesses have tried, they, you know, sometimes they don't always stay," said Becketts. "They come and they go, we need stabilization."
There is also a want for any future housing projects to remain affordable.
"It needs to be carefully negotiated and it must be for the benefit of the town and the citizens thereof," said Hall.
Before the land can be annexed back into town limits, a public hearing will have to be held at a council meeting.