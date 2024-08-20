DEWEY BEACH, DE - Dewey Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying 4 suspects in a July stabbing that left 2 people injured.
Police say they were called to the Northbeach Bar on McKinley Street on July 5th, 2024, just after 1 a.m. on reports of an assault involving a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, investigators say they found two injured people in a gravel parking lot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities say the ensuing investigation revealed a large fight had taken place with multiple people assaulting the two victims. The suspects are believed to be from the Millsboro, Milton, and Ellendale areas, according to police. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at gavin.vaughn@cj.state.de.us.