DEWEY BEACH, DE - Dewey Beach Commissioners are considering an ordinance this weekend that would give lifeguards the authority to prohibit any activity deemed a danger to the public on the towns beaches.
Currently, on weekends between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., sports involving airborne objects are technically prohibited. The proposed ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of these rules, providing lifeguards with more discretion - hoping to address concerns like drones, or large kites,
“Recently, we've had a couple of issues with drones on the beach when it has been very crowded. We really don't have anything in our town ordinances to address drones or big kites on the beach,” said Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper.
Zolper emphasized that the policy will prioritize education first and enforcement second. However, violators who ignore warnings could face a $200 fine.
"We want to be able to give the lifeguards the ability, if they feel it’s a dangerous activity—like a drone hovering over people that ends up crashing and hurting someone. We want to give the lifeguards the ability to say, 'You can’t do this—take this off the beach,'" said Zolper.
Although some beachgoers are concerned about the impact on their experience,
“Especially if you're here for vacation—you want to be doing stuff. Maybe this is the one time where you can do what you want to a certain extent. I think families won’t enjoy themselves as much if there are these restrictions,” said visitor Jamie Schnipp
“I don’t think it makes any sense—Dewey is known for its younger crowd. If you want more rules, go to a beach known for the older crowd or families. Dewey is definitely known for its fun, active scene,” said beachgoer Josh Polener.
The Dewey Beach commissioners are set to discuss and possibly vote on the ordinance this Friday.