SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police Salisbury barrack have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month.
During the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes. Troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to positively identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. The investigation also revealed that they were using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation which resulted in three stolen dirt bikes being recovered and all have been returned to their owners.
The Maryland State Police is continuing to follow up on dirt bike related thefts in an attempt to reduce the nuisance and dangerous operation on our roadways. If anyone has any information related to dirt bike thefts please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. You can remain anonymous!