SALISBURY, Md. - The discussion continues after the City of Salisbury made changes to a busy intersection.
Neighbors spoke out at Monday night's City Council meeting saying something needs to be done about the Camden Avenue and South Boulevard intersection.
You may recall this is the same intersection that recently had rumble strips installed and removed just about five days later.
The intersection is currently controlled by stop signs with a flashing red light overhead.
Lynne Bratten lives near the intersection says the City should consider returning the intersection to traffic lights in all directions.
"Weeks ago everything seemed to be just find. In my opinion I'm not sure why all of that was even necessary. In my opinion I think we should try out best to get it to work again and replace the stop light," she said.
At the meeting, the City's Director of Infrastructure Rick Baldwin said the previous light was old and the city could not get parts for it anymore.
If the city were to return to a four way light, Baldwin says it could cost over 200,000 dollars and take more than a year.
"The cost figures are extremely high." "It's not that they have us over a barrel but that equipment is extremely expensive," he said.
Councilwoman Megan Outten who represents the neighborhood says the city hears neighbor's concerns.
"To me it's a work in progress. The city talking to the engineers there on that team, they've identified that that flashing stop sign is most likely going to be the best solution. Hearing back from my constituents directly I know that there is a bit of a 50/50 split on that," she said.
Outten says what is most important is transparency from the city in communicating these changes.
In the Council meeting, Mayor Jack Heath urged Council members to give it time to see if the changes are effective.
Everyone we spoke with, or who spoke at the meeting stressed that no matter what the solution is, this is all about ensuring safety at an intersection that has become dangerous and accident prone.