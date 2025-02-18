WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - On Tuesday morning, county commissioners hoped to pass a text amendment for zoning in the West Ocean City Harbor to aid the county's fight against offshore wind. However, following a public hearing that delivered a healthy mix of opinions, the bill was tabled for further discussion.
Commissioner Eric Fiori tells WBOC the text amendment was tabled to give officials time to tighten up language and ensure the harbor will be protected against all public utility threats.
On Tuesday morning, a large group poured into the commissioners meeting room, eager to voice their opinions on Tuesday's proposed text amendment.
"The people I hear from are fully enthusiastic about what you're contemplating in this action," said Ron Sloan, representing his Berlin neighborhood's HOA.
A slew of other speakers agreed with Sloan, including Jim Motsko, president and founder of the White Marlin Open; a representative for Senator Mary Beth Carozza, R-Maryland; and Corey Gwin, who spoke on behalf of the Waterman's Association of Worcester County.
"We believe that this bill is a safeguard for both commercial and recreational fishing interests in our only ocean port in the state for current and future generations," said Gwin.
The bill would achieve the following:
- - Create definitions to previously undefined terms including "marine activity," "marine yard," and "transportation station or terminal."
- - Create a new use and definition for "public utility operation centers."
- - Refine the purpose and intent statement of the CM Commercial Marine District to further support the commercial and recreational fishing industry.
- - Remove as a principal permitted use public utility structures and properties in the CM Commercial Marine District.
- - Refine marine yard uses in the A-2 Agricultural and E-1 Estate Districts consistent with the new definitions
- - Add as a principal permitted use public utility operation centers in the C-2 and C-3 Commercial Districts and the I-1 and I-2 Industrial Districts.
In short, the bill, via a text amendment, would allow the county to determine further what is and isn't permitted in West Ocean City Harbor.
According to the bill's definition of "marine activity," activities required for, supportive of, or commonly associated with the operation, storage, loading and unloading of boats, waterfront dock and port facilities, boat fuel and equipment supply, and other activities associated with the commercial and recreational fishing industry would be permitted.
Marine activities would not include portside infrastructure or associated facilities that are intended to support offshore energy production.
Multiple attorneys spoke out in opposition of this bill at Tuesday's meeting, including Thomas Prevas, who was representing US Wind, and Hugh Cropper, who was there to represent Southern Connection Seafood.
Southern Connection Seafood is one of the properties in the harbor US Wind is attempting to purchase for a proposed Operations and Maintenance facility. It's also one of the properties Worcester County is looking to take over via eminent domain.
Cropper told WBOC that his clients are against the emergency legislation for one reason.
"It'll take away a permitted use that's in the zoning code. It'll change the zoning code which will devalue their property," said Cropper.
Prevas, on the other hand, argued that the county's recent attempt to buck back against offshore wind is unconstitutional, given previously-approved federal and state permits.
"They [county commissioners] don't have the right to stand in the way of the United States Government and the State of Maryland under general constitutional principles," said Prevas.
Prevas said, with the legislation tabled, he hopes it will give the commissioners and US Wind time to figure out a solution that doesn't end in a courtroom.
However, commissioners Joe Mitrecic and Chip Bertino made it known at Tuesday's meeting they plan on voting to approve this legislation. It's expected to be brought up again at the next commissioner meeting, scheduled for March 4.