DNR Considers Paying Fair Market Value For Fresh Oyster Shells

WITTMAN, Md. - The Department of Natural Resources is considering paying a fair market value to Maryland shucking houses for fresh oyster shells.
Right now, DNR pays anyone less than the market value to haul and plant bushels of oysters into the public fishery.
In the Notice of Proposed Action on DNR's site it says, "Current regulation sets the rate to be paid by the Department to any person for the hauling and planting of the fresh oyster shell at 25 cents per bushel and the rate to be paid to purchase new oyster shells at $2 per bushel, for a total of $2.25 per bushel.
But the market value of oyster shells is around $4 to $6. So, as a result Maryland shucking houses are not selling to the department.
The notice goes on to say, "Changing the process of establishing the rate paid by public notice each year, rather than setting the rate in regulation, will allow the Department to pay a competitive fee based on current market conditions. If the rate set by the Department is actually reflective of market conditions, more Maryland shucking houses may be willing to sell to the Department, thereby allowing the Department more access to shells."
Nick Hargrove, owner of Wittman Wharf seafood says its something that needs to be done.
"We harvested over 600,000 bushel in the state of Maryland just last year. But that doesn't necessarily mean we get 600,000 bushel back. There's a lot of hands in the cookie jar. There's work that's being down to the sanctuaries, aquaculture, and landscaping. The shells are being broken up into so many different sectors that a lot of time we don't have the shells that we need to replant our own fishery," says Hargrove.
Annually the department receives money from MDOT solely for replenishing projects like planting shells. But, the notice explains its not all being spent.
"Currently there is approximately $4,000,000 available to spend on these projects; however, in-State shucked shell is not being sold to the Department and funds are not completely spent." That's because of the competitive pricing.
The notice goes on to say, "by allowing the price the Department pays for shell to be set by public notice to reflect current market conditions, the Department hopes to expend more of these funds."
Hargrove says this change could create a better future for watermen.
"We need to be able to spend more money on shells so that we can be competitive, so we can get more shells back to our fishery, so we can be sustainable for the years to come," says Hargrove.
The department projects that this change could be effective by the Spring of 2023, however the exact date cannot be determined.