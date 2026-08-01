DELAWARE - The DNREC Environmental Justice Office is now accepting applications from any community or nonprofit organization for their 2027 Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) grants.
Officials say proposed projects can range from $5,000 to $50,000. They say the fund comes from DNREC penalties for violations of the state's environmental laws and regulations, including air, water, or hazardous materials.
Eligible projects typically fall under three overarching themes: pollution mitigation, environmental enhancements, and recreational opportunities.
Pollution mitigation projects aim to eliminate, minimize, or reduce environmental pollution and reduce risks to human health and environment. Environmental enhancement projects improve natural resources, indigenous habitats, and ecosystem functions. Recreational opportunities are intended to improve access to and the quality of outdoor recreational opportunities.
Officials say applications are open statewide, but there will be preference given to projects in communities within two miles of where an environmental violation occurred. To see if a project falls within the priority, click here.
They also say the DNREC community ombudsman from the Environmental Justice Office will be available to assist with completing applications.
The application window opens today and closes Aug. 31, with chosen grantees being notified in early October.
They say approved projects will run through next year.
The CEPF was created in 2004, with the grant fund being made up of 40% of funds collected as penalties for environmental regulation violations.
There are three projects currently running in Sussex and Kent Counties from the 2026 fund.