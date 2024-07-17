KENT COUNTY, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is highlighting boat safety with recently installed buoyant life rings at Woodland Beach fishing pier and boat ramp.
DNREC and Smyrna’s Citizens’ Hose Company teamed up to install the new safety measures at the Woodland Beach fishing pier and boat ramp in Kent County, Delaware.
DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin says having these life rings are important in times of need and that "having the familiar circular life preservers close at hand can save a life when someone is in the water and in trouble".
Garvin and Delaware Natural Resources Police officers also reiterated safety tips for boaters. DNREC provided some reminders below:
- "Life Jackets for Children: State law requires children aged 12 and younger to wear life jackets while underway. It’s recommended for everyone on board to wear a life jacket. Those over 12 not wearing a life jacket must have one easily accessible and properly fitted on board.
- Life Jackets for All: Encourage all passengers aged 13 and older to wear life jackets.
- Slow No Wake Zones: Adhere to “Slow No Wake” areas to prevent accidents and damage.
- Maintain Vigilance: Keep a watchful eye and maintain a safe distance from other vessels.
- Navigation Lights: Ensure navigation lights are working during times of low visibility, such as rain and fog, and at night.
- Safety Equipment: Carry a boating education card and required safety equipment appropriate for your vessel size, including a sound-producing device like a horn or whistle, a fire extinguisher, a Type IV throwable (such as a USCG-approved cushion or ring buoy), and navigation lights.
- Canoes, Kayaks and Paddle Boards: These vessels require life jackets on board and a whistle or other sound-producing device. A flashlight is also required if operating during times of low visibility and after sunset.
- Sober Operation: Alcohol use is a leading cause of fatal boating accidents. Always designate a sober operator to helm the boat."
DNREC is reminding Delaware boaters that all individuals born on or after January 1, 1978 have to take a boater safety course. Boaters must also carry their proof of completion while on the water. More information on boater licenses can be found on DNREC's website.