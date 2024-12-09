SOUTH BETHANY, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has approved alternative energy company US Wind’s permit applications to allow for the Delaware components of their Maryland offshore wind project.
Among the approvals is US Wind’s ability to bring power lines from the offshore wind turbines to 3R’s Beach in Sussex County. DNREC made the announcement Monday, December 9.
The power cables will be routed under the Indian River Bay and connect to an electrical grid in Dagsboro, US Wind says.
A Subaqueous Lands Permit/Lease will allow for a substation near the Indian River Power Plant, according to DNREC. The approval also grants a Wetlands Permit for two 600-foot-long pipes to be used to take dredge material to a dewatering facility near the Indian River.
DNREC says US Wind will be required to do the following as part of their permit approval.
-Perform detailed monitoring and reporting during both construction and operations.
-Provide compensatory mitigation activities and funding to address potential environmental concerns and public use impacts.
-Follow an approved Emergency Response Plan for actions related to unanticipated occurrences.
-Establish financial assurance to provide for any future decommissioning activities.
DNREC previously held public information sessions on the potential leases for the underground cables and Delaware’s role in US Wind’s offshore project. The proposed project has ignited passionate debate both in Delaware and Maryland. Monday’s announcement follows a lawsuit launched by the Cesar Rodney Institute who argue DNREC lacks the authority to grant approval.
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management just last week announced US Wind had won final federal approval to move ahead with the project.
“This is an important step forward,” said US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski. “After a thorough, science-based review by DNREC’s experts, and feedback from the public, we are thrilled to have secured these final approvals to move forward on delivering massive amounts of clean energy to the region. Offshore wind will help lower electricity bills for the people of Delaware, satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, and improve air quality across the state, all while supporting good local jobs. These projects will be a home run for the people of Delaware for decades to come.”