Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 2 AM EST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&