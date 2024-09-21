SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is holding a community information session to discuss the upcoming dredging, beach, and dune replenishment project on the north side of the Indian River Inlet.
DNREC announced that the community information session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24th, from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at Bethany Beach Town Hall.
The public is invited to stop by anytime during these hours to "join the conversation about the north side of the inlet."
The department says the information session will "revisit the history of the state’s efforts in the inlet and details of the emergency replenishment project to take place this winter on the north side of the inlet."
Also at the session, DNREC says residents and visitors can review display boards of the plans, and engage with DNREC and DelDOT officials.
DNREC says more information on the meeting and online materials will be available at: Community Information Session: Inlet Beach Repairs