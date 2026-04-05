DELAWARE - DNREC is inviting young anglers across Delaware to celebrate Earth Month this week with hands-on fishing events in The First State.
DNREC says one event will be held in each county this week. They will be led by educators from DNREC's Division of Fish and Wildlife's Aquatic Resources Center through the Take a Kid Fishing! program.
Aspiring anglers ages 6 to 15 and their families are invited to learn to fish during the following events:
- Tuesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bellevue State Park in Wilmington
- Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Silver Lake Park in Dover
- Thursday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trap Pond State Park in Laurel
DNREC says participation is free, but preregistration is required. To register, you are asked to email your name, the date of the event you want to attend, and the number of participants in your group to Pearlie Franklin at Pearlie.Franklin@delaware.gov.
More information about DNREC's family fishing programs can be found here.