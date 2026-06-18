Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&