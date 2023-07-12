BOWERS, Del.- The Murderkill River entrance to the Delaware Bay could be getting some much needed fixing.
Delaware's Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) that would fix jetties along the southern and northern banks of the river.
Currently the jetties are made of degrading concrete geotextile bags which have caused sand and sediment buildup in the waterway.
Willy Trowbridge, owner of the Captain's Lady charter boat which operates out of the Murderkill, said low water levels have been causing problems for years.
"Our channel was very shallow and at low tide we could not get out at all so we had to plan our schedule around the tides which cost us some business," he said.
Trowbridge said safety is also a major concern.
"We're the only charter boat here but we have emergency fire boats and rescue boats that go out of here," he explained. "A few years back a boat was sinking in the bay and the rescue boats could not get out to save them but thank god the crabbers were out there or there would have been three deaths."
DNREC's proposal to USACE promises to make navigation easier for boaters and is expected to reduce the need for dredging. WBOC previously reported on emergency dredging in the Murderkill River in August 2022.
Bowers vacationers said they're hopeful the horizon will eventually be free of heavy equipment.
"I love sitting out here in the morning and the evenings it's absolutely gorgeous," said Tammy Gladwin. "I wouldn't want to see all of that stuff."
A statement from DNREC said the department does not yet know when construction may begin, as USACE have not yet issued a permit for the project.
"They take care of the Mispillion River and they take care of the Roosevelt Inlet," said Trowbridge. "We want them to take care of the Murderkill River that's all we're asking."
Public comments are requested by July 26.