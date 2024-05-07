Frederica Woman Arrested for Felony Theft and Forgery

DOVER, DE - State Police say they arrested a cleaning company employee for trying to steal from an elderly person.
Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Kaitlyn Maynard, of Frederica. Troopers say on May 6, they responded to a home on Cooper Road in Dover for a 79-year-old victim who said that money and checks and been stolen from their house.
Troopers say their investigation led them to identify Maynard, a cleaning company employee, as the suspect. State Police say Maynard tried to cash a check that she forged with the victim’s signature at a local bank, but was unsuccessful.
Maynard turned herself in at Troop 3, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
- Theft under $1,500 Where a Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Attempted Theft under $1,500 Where a Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)