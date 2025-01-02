Snowfall at Cape Henlopen State Park
DELAWARE - Ahead of possible winter weather heading towards Delmarva, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has issued a reminder to Delawareans not to sled or snowboard on dunes.

DNREC says that recreational activities are forbidden on Delaware’s sand dunes due to them being fragile wildlife habitats and protection for beaches and coastal communities. DNREC asks the public to help protect the dunes by staying off of them, including in the snow. Except for at marked crossings, pedestrian traffic and recreational activities are banned on dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks, according to officials.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

