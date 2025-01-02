DELAWARE - Ahead of possible winter weather heading towards Delmarva, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has issued a reminder to Delawareans not to sled or snowboard on dunes.
DNREC says that recreational activities are forbidden on Delaware’s sand dunes due to them being fragile wildlife habitats and protection for beaches and coastal communities. DNREC asks the public to help protect the dunes by staying off of them, including in the snow. Except for at marked crossings, pedestrian traffic and recreational activities are banned on dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks, according to officials.