Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&