DELAWARE - Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is seeking entries in the "What I Love About the Ocean" poetry contest.
In celebration of National Ocean Month in June, DNREC, in partnership with libraries in each county, is conducting a haiku poetry contest.
Haikus submitted for the poetry contest should express from the author's view, "What I Love About the Ocean". Prizes will be awarded in categories for K-12 (ages 5 through 18) and adults (ages 19 and above). DNREC says the deadline for entry into the contest is June 4th, at 4pm.
Selected poems will be displayed in the the following participating libraries throughout the month of June:
- Route 9 Library and Innovation Center
- Appoquinimink Library
- Dover Public Library
- Georgetown Public Library
- Lewes Public Library
Winning pieces will also be displayed at the Delaware State Fair.
More information including complete rules, entry forms, and more can be found on DNREC's website.