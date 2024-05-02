GEORGETOWN, DE.- After spending more than two years in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Snoop, one of their longest residents, has finally found his forever home.
The SPCA says Snoop came from an overcrowded shelter in Florida and quickly became a favorite among staff and volunteers.
They say his new adopter describes Snoop as "a little ball of joy" and "the sweetest man," noting that he has settled into his new home well.
The emotional farewell was marked with tears of joy from those who nurtured him through his shelter days, celebrating the start of his next chapter in his “furever” home.