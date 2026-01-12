RHODESDALE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a barn fire early Monday in Rhodesdale that claimed the life of a dog.
Investigators say that this fire on Galestown-Reliance Rd in Dorchester County was an accident caused by an unspecified electrical event of electrical circuits located above the ceiling.
The Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department arrived first at the scene around 2 a.m. on Jan. 12. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal report there was a total of 40 firefighters, and it took about an hour to extinguish with a total loss of around $200,000.
According to the officials there were no smoke or fire alarms located within the barn. There were no people hurt, however there was confirmation of a dog that had passed in the fire.