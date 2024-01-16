LEWES, DEL.- A puppy rescued from poor conditions in Lewes will soon be featured on the national screen.
The Yorkshire Terrier Mix, Vanessa, made the cut for this year’s puppy bowl. She will be representing “Team Ruff.”
She is also in the “Pupularity Playoffs,” where viewers can vote on their favorite pup.
She comes from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Pennsylvania.
But Vanessa had a bit of a rought start. The SPCA tells us that she was one of 35 neglected dogs rescued from a Lewes home last year.
You can catch Puppy Bowl XX on February 11th, at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.