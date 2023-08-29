REHOBOTH BEACH, DE – As summer winds down, one thing that's been missing from Rehoboth Beach boardwalk is dogs. But a poll by The City of Rehoboth Beach is gauging public opinion on changing that.
Currently, dogs are not allowed on the beach or boardwalk at anytime between May 1st and September 30th. The poll considers allowing them during these months in off-peak hours.
You can register and vote in the poll here:
https://reachout.cityofrehoboth.com/hot-topics
The poll is expected to be presented to the city Board of Commisoners sometime this fall, and if agreed upon, would be in place next season.
Visitor Cathy Johnson, and her dogs Stella and Gracie, said the strict dog policies have kept them from visiting Rehoboth sooner.
“In the past we’ve always gone to Cape May, it’s just very dog friendly, you can actually bring them on the beach.”
Tim McLaughlin, who has been coming to Rehoboth for over 15 years, says he supports it -- but there needs to be limitations.
“I think there should be a limit for people who don’t know how to take care of their dogs. If they’re taking care of it, that's fine, but there’s a lot of people that don’t care about it.”