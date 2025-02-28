MARYLAND - The United States Department of Justice has abandoned a lawsuit against the Maryland State Police that accused MSP of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in their hiring practices.
The suit claimed MSP discriminated against female and African-American in using specific physical and written tests to hire entry-level troopers. Under the Biden Administration, the DOJ argued those tests had unfairly barred those applicants.
In December of 2024, MSP agreed to a settlement with the DOJ in which they would pay $2,750,000 that would be distributed to those with hiring discrimination claims against MSP. That settlement was pending approval by the United States District Court in Maryland before it could be finalized.
On Wednesday, however, the Trump Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the District Court of Maryland, saying the United States had determined not to pursue the case.
“The United States no longer seeks relief that would require Maryland Department of State Police to prioritize candidates for police officers based in any way on race,” the notice of voluntary dismissal reads.
The DOJ went on to say there is no further action for the court to take and that the case cannot be reopened. It is currently unclear if the terms of the settlement will be upheld.
On February 26, 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a coinciding press release touting the dismissal of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) lawsuits involving law enforcement and firefighters. The move, Bondi said, was made to advance President Donald Trump’s mandated end to federal DEI policies.
“American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas,” said Attorney General Bondi.
WBOC reached out to Maryland State Police who said they recently learned of the DOJ’s decision to dismiss the suit.
“Regardless of the ruling on the Consent Decree, MDSP has and will remain committed to enhancing recruitment and hiring practices to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all applicants,” MSP’s Colonel Roland L Butler, Jr. said in a statement. “Our dedication to fostering a professional and inclusive workforce remains steadfast, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”
MSP says they plan to continue developing revised hiring selection processes, including a new written and physical agility tests.