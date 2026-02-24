Dollar General announces market expansion in Hurlock

HURLOCK, Md. - Dollar General announced that it would be remodeling its store to its DG Market format.
The store, located on East New Market Hurlock Road, will add more items including fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, according to Dollar General.
While no specific dates were listed, Dollar General says the expansion will come sometime in summer 2026.
The company says its produce assortment offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores. That includes fresh fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, bananas, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more.
The announcement comes after Hurlock's mayor told WBOC earlier this month he was working with the Dorchester County Council to bring the grocery addition to his town.
“Residents of Hurlock have consistently voiced the need for a local grocery store that offers fresh food and essential household items,” said Hurlock Mayor Earl Murphy. “The Town of Hurlock stands ready to support this opportunity and work cooperatively with Dollar General to make this expansion a success for both the company and our residents.”