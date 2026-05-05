Dorchester County Council considers federal funding for bridge repairs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — Dorchester County leaders are considering a plan that could bring more than $1.5 million in federal funding to help repair several bridges across the county.
The funding, part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, would be distributed through the Maryland Department of Transportation and would require no local match.
If approved, the money would go toward projects including the Maple Dam Road bridge over the Blackwater River, the Hip Roof Road bridge, and the Hoopers Island Causeway—areas officials say face ongoing challenges from weather and water exposure.
Donald Willey of Hoopers Island says those issues are especially noticeable.
“What I think that needs to be done is any time that they can get a grant to follow through with it, don't let it fall through the cracks,” Willey said.
Willey says erosion continues to threaten the stability of roads and infrastructure in the area.
“It's eating into every little crack and crevice where the steel I-beam is,” Willey told WBOC. “And it goes in and undermines and washes the dirt out. It will find the nearest spot where it can wash the dirt out, and then all of a sudden it becomes hollow underneath.”
Dwane Paul of Church Creek says improvements are long overdue.
“I know that it's in rough shape and it needs something to be done,” Paul said. “People over here really need it.”
County Manager Jerry Jones says the cost of maintaining and repairing infrastructure like this can add up quickly—but federal funding can ease that burden.
“With this federal funding opportunity, it's…almost like a no brainer for the county,” Jones said.
Jones says securing funding like this allows the county to stay ahead of repairs and keep bridges in the best condition possible.
“If we can secure funding that helps towards our routine maintenance, towards our bridges, and keeping them in the best possible shape, you know, we win all aspects of that argument,” Jones told WBOC.
The Dorchester County Council is expected to consider the agreement during its meeting tonight. If approved, the county would move forward with the state to finalize funding and begin the process for repairs.