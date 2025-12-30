DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Dorchester County Health Department is now offering free vaccines as a way to reach those who are under-insured or don’t have health insurance.
The program was originally announced by Gov. Wes Moore at the end of November. Maryland counties are able to offer this program to their residents age 19 and older. As the winter season is upon us and viral illnesses continue to rise, Dorchester County is jumping on board to make these vaccines more accessible.
"These vaccines are, you know, a couple hundred dollars and people just couldn't afford them," said Michelle Hughes with DCHD. "So we're really hoping that now they can come, they can get those vaccines and they can feel better."
Dorchester County Health Department also offers a service to benefit homebound patients. Officials say when they are able to, they can administer the vaccines in a person‘s home, including with these free vaccinations, making it more accessible to vulnerable populations. Available vaccines include:
- Flu & COVID-19
- Shingles
- RSV
- Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)
- Chickenpox (Varicella)
- HPV
- Hepatitis A & B
- Pollo
- Pneumonia (Pneumococcal)
- Meningitis (Meningococcal
- Rabies
DCHD officials say vaccine rates have gone down since the 2020 pandemic and while a large part of the population has become weary of vaccinations, they have hopes this initiative will create the positive benefits of getting vaccinated.
The Dorchester County Health Department does take walk-ins, but because of their small staff, they prefer signing up for vaccinations ahead of time. You can visit their website here.