CAMBRIDGE, MD - One Mission is one of many food pantries experiencing greater need amid the ongoing government shutdown and uncertainty around federal nutrition benefits.
The non-profit in Cambridge has served people in Dorchester County since opening in 2022. In addition to community navigation services, counseling programs and community dinners, One Mission operates a food pantry three days a week from 1 to 5 PM.
Director Krista Pettit told WBOC that the pantry is feeling the strain of a rapidly growing need in the community this fall. The organization is facing a $17,000 funding gap as costs continue to rise and demand climbs.
"Donations have decreased," Pettit said. "It might be because people are a bit uncertain of the times and maybe they're holding onto their money a little more, but the need is still increasing substantially."
One Mission is seeing around five new people each day the pantry is open. If this trend continues, the pantry is on track to nearly double its typical monthly volume.
“So many more people are coming in and that’s the difficult part because food has been cut back,” long-time volunteer Laurie Cowin said. “There’s a lot of people struggling out there.”
Arlette, a regular shopper known to pantry workers for the music she joyfully walks to, said this is a resource she has come to rely on not only for food, but also for a friendly face.
“It’s marvelous to have it because one thing, for sure, everybody needs food,” said Arlette. “Everybody needs help and they’re always here.”
More information about the other services One Mission provides and how to donate or volunteer can be found here. Donations can also be mailed to One Mission Cambridge at 614 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.