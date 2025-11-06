Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS AFTERNOON HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&