KENT COUNTY, Del.- After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned.
Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September. However, in last night's council meeting, members voted to push the date up to Aug. 30.
The demolition will likely take about three weeks. Although some downtown residents worry about the inconveniences it may cause, city officials say this is what needs to be done.
Tina Bradbury, a manager at the Downtown Dover Partnership, says this will help the community and present an opportunity for revitalization.
Business owners also say they are glad the building will be removed, as it is an unpleasant sight for customers.
The city plans to hire an independent contractor to get the job done.